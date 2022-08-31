Cop, 3 others nabbed for wire theft

MANILA, Philippines — Four people, including a policeman, were apprehended after they were caught allegedly stealing copper cable wires in Quezon City yesterday.

Pat. Francis Baquiran, 27; Iva Fritz Valtiedaz, 26; Richard Repal, 32, and Needrick Suing, 25, were caught in Barangay Krus na Ligas at around 1:50 a.m., probers said.

A police report said Baquiran is assigned with the Eastern Police District.

Officers from the Quezon City Police District Station 9 were conducting an operation in the area when they spotted a group of men at a manhole of telecommunications firm PLDT beside a basketball court along C.P. Garcia Avenue.

The policemen called a PLDT representative, who in turn, sent the company’s security officers to the area.

The suspects were taken into custody after security officers told policemen they are not employees of PLDT.

Lawmen confiscated two firearm magazines from Baquiran and a 9mm handgun from Valtiedaz, a criminology graduate.

Seized from the suspects were 115 lengths of copper cable wires they placed in a white Foton wing van registered to a woman from Santa Rosa City, Laguna.

Baquiran and his companions were brought to Station 9 for an investigation after they were physically examined at the Quirino Memorial Medical Center.

Police are preparing charges against them for theft and violation of Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.