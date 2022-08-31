MRT-3 gets new electrical parts

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) has received a fresh supply of electrical components for the train sets and depot.

In a statement yesterday, the railways management said the new supply of electric components will help in maintaining the condition of the trainsets to prevent breakdowns.

The new equipment includes power module used in the bogie turntable; new contactors, which are electric components of the train; and surge arrestors, which are electrical parts in the direct current charger which is used in charging the backup power supply of the uninterruptible power supply of the substations.

“These components are important in maintaining the condition of the train and to ensure uninterrupted service in the MRT-3,” the management said in Filipino.