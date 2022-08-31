Feuding MILF, MNLF followers clash; 1 dead

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A supporter of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) was shot dead by a suspected Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) follower yesterday, triggering a firefight between the two groups.

The clash reportedly started when suspected MILF members killed Shain Docol, 20, an MNLF member, in Barangay Parangbasak at around 7:30 a.m.

Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway Jr., Joint Task Force Basilan and 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said MILF and MNLF members under Rajan Abdurahman and Usong Ugong, respectively, proceeded to the area to pacify the warring groups.

A platoon of 18th Infantry Battalion was also deployed to prevent the conflict from escalating.

Residents near the area were forced to evacuate their homes for fear of being caught in the crossfire, Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan police chief, said.

”The villagers declined to talk about the incident, but we have suspects behind the shooting who allegedly belonged with the other group,” Delumpines said.

Police said the conflict started when members of the MILF faction conducted security measures to prevent illegal drug peddlers from passing through the area.