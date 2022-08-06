^

General Santos road mishap death toll climbs to 10

John Unson - The Philippine Star
August 6, 2022 | 12:00am

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines — Three more persons who were hospitalized for the injuries they sustained in a road accident in this city on Thurday have died, raising the death toll to 10.

Col. Paul Bometivo, city police chief, said seven persons died at the scene when a 10-wheeler truck, a commuter van and a pickup collided along the highway at the border of Barangays Batomelong and Tinagacan.

Among the fatalities were Lalaine Joy Labang, Mylene Donaldo, Carlo Advincula, Regie Pag-ong, Ryan Jay Niñez, Alfredo Abatayo, Salvacion Masugbod and Rose Ann Macpal.

Noel Podadera and Cesar Andaya, drivers of the van and truck, respectively, also died in the accident.

The city disaster risk reduction and management office is extending assistance to the families of the fatalities as well as those who remained confined in hospitals.

The road mishap occurred when the van veered in the opposite lane when its rear left tire exploded. The van hit an Isuzu wing van truck and a Ford Ranger Raptor.

On Monday, eight people died when a dump truck loaded with sand collided with a multipurpose vehicle and a motorcycle in Nasugbu, Batangas.

The fatalities were buried in the sand when the dump truck fell on its side.

