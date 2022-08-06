Widow, government employee share P34.8 miliion lotto pot

MANILA, Philippines — A 72-year-old widow in Tanay, Rizal and a 49-year-old government employee in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro shared the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto drawn last month.

The lotto players guessed the winning combination 09-10-42-08-13-41, which had a total jackpot of P17,419,093.40.

The bettor from Tanay, who said she has been placing her bet in the past 20 years, claimed her prize at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office main office in Mandaluyong on July 12.

She said the winning numbers were based on the birthdays and age of her family members.

The other winner claimed her share of the jackpot on July 15. He said the winning numbers are the combination of the birthdays of his parents.

When asked about his plans for his winnings, the government employee said he would put the money in the bank for the time being.