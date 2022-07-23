^

Nation

First ever free dialysis center in Region 12 up

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 2:50pm
First ever free dialysis center in Region 12 up
Central Mindanao's first ever "free" dialysis center, located in South Cotabato.
Philstar.com / John Unson

KORONADAL CITY — South Cotabato now has a dialysis center serving local patients for free, something first in Region 12.

The region, geographically known as central Mindanao, covers four provinces, South Cotabato, Sarangani, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, and the cities of Koronadal, Tacurong, General Santos and Kidapawan.

Nurse Rolly Aquino, officer-in-charge of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said Saturday the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital Dialysis Center was launched Wednesday.

City officials and barangay leaders here and in nearby towns told reporters the dialysis center is a project of the office of South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr.

Tamayo had earlier said the provincial government’s setting up of the facility was supported by the Department of Health and physician Conrado Braña Jr., who is administrator of the provincial hospital where the facility is located.

“This is a project of the provincial government for the Muslim, Christian and indigenous communities in South Cotabato,” Aquino said.

Tamayo, elected to a second term during the May 9, 2022 elections, had, during the campaign period, assured of extensive health and social welfare interventions for residents of South Cotabato if reelected.

The newly-established provincial dialysis center shall serve patients for free, Tamayo told reporters Saturday.

Tamayo said he is also keen on implementing more infrastructure projects --- with the help of the Department of Public Works and Highways and the national government --- that are essential to boosting agricultural productivity in remote barangays. 

DIALYSIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
8 held over e-sabong website

8 held over e-sabong website

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Eight people accused of maintaining an illegal gambling den, including operating a website showing e-sabong games, were...
Nation
fbtw

P.2 million uncertified steel products seized in Cavite

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has seized uncertified steel products worth P245,249 in Cavite as part of efforts to ensure safe and reliable construction materials for consumers.
Nation
fbtw

Comelec: New voter registrants top 2 million

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
More than two million people have registered in the ongoing voter registration for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, exceeding the target set by the Commission on Elections.
Nation
fbtw

69,038 Eastern Visayas 4Ps beneficiaries to be delisted

By Miriam Desacada | 16 hours ago
Up to 69,038 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps in Eastern Visayas may be removed from the list after the completion of the validation process.
Nation
fbtw
Road reblocking set for weekend of July 23

Road reblocking set for weekend of July 23

1 day ago
The affected routes starting 11 p.m. on Friday till July 25 are:
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Man leads Manila cops on car chase

Man leads Manila cops on car chase

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A motorist was arrested in Manila on Thursday for allegedly leading police officers in a car chase through Tondo and Binondo,...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City allows rallies along Commonwealth Avenue, IBP Road &nbsp;

Quezon City allows rallies along Commonwealth Avenue, IBP Road  

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday decided to allow rallies along Commonwealth Avenue and Interim Batasan Pambansa Road...
Nation
fbtw
PNP receives P4.05 million equipment

PNP receives P4.05 million equipment

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has received P4.05 million worth of police and office equipment to support its daily oper...
Nation
fbtw
DOLE to push for more jobs for PWDs

DOLE to push for more jobs for PWDs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment will push for more employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, both in...
Nation
fbtw

153 active COVID-19 cases in Muntinlupa

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
All barangays in Muntinlupa have active COVID-19 cases, according to the latest report from the city government.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with