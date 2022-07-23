First ever free dialysis center in Region 12 up

KORONADAL CITY — South Cotabato now has a dialysis center serving local patients for free, something first in Region 12.

The region, geographically known as central Mindanao, covers four provinces, South Cotabato, Sarangani, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, and the cities of Koronadal, Tacurong, General Santos and Kidapawan.

Nurse Rolly Aquino, officer-in-charge of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said Saturday the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital Dialysis Center was launched Wednesday.

City officials and barangay leaders here and in nearby towns told reporters the dialysis center is a project of the office of South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr.

Tamayo had earlier said the provincial government’s setting up of the facility was supported by the Department of Health and physician Conrado Braña Jr., who is administrator of the provincial hospital where the facility is located.

“This is a project of the provincial government for the Muslim, Christian and indigenous communities in South Cotabato,” Aquino said.

Tamayo, elected to a second term during the May 9, 2022 elections, had, during the campaign period, assured of extensive health and social welfare interventions for residents of South Cotabato if reelected.

The newly-established provincial dialysis center shall serve patients for free, Tamayo told reporters Saturday.

Tamayo said he is also keen on implementing more infrastructure projects --- with the help of the Department of Public Works and Highways and the national government --- that are essential to boosting agricultural productivity in remote barangays.