MMDA: Alternate routes set for Marcos' first SONA

Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 8:50am
This photo from the House of Representatives website shows the Batasan Pambansa complex in Quezon City.
House of Representatives website

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority finalized a list of alternate routes ahead of the implementation of its traffic rerouting plan for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 25.

In an advisory sent to reporters, MMDA Officer-in-Charge Baltazar Melgar said that 1,133 personnel from the Traffic Discipline Office, Road Emergency Group, Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group, Flood Control, and Metrobase will be deployed along Commonwealth Avenue and other roads leading to and within the vicinity of the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City, where the SONA will be held.

Ambulances, tow trucks, fire trucks, mobile patrol units, motorcycle units, among others, will also be deployed at designated routes and staging areas.

The MMDA will also implement a zipper lane or counterflow on the southbound portion of Commonwealth Avenue to give way to vehicles of government officials and guests going to the complex.

Motorists are advised to take the following alternate routes as heavy traffic along Commonwealth Avenue is expected:

Northbound (Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview)

  • Vehicles from Elliptical Road should take North Avenue, turn right at Mindanao Avenue then turn right to Sauyo Road or take Quirino Highway, then Commonwealth Avenue to reach the point of destination.

Southbound (Fairview to Quezon Memorial Circle)

  • Vehicles from Commonwealth Avenue should take Sauyo Road or Quirino highway, turn left at Mindanao Avenue, then turn left at North Avenue to reach the point of destination.

Motorists using light vehicles may also opt to take:

Northbound (Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview via Marikina)

  • Light vehicles from Elliptical Road (QMC) should turn right at Maharlika St., turn left at Mayaman St., turn right at Maginhawa St., turn left at C.P. Garcia Avenue, turn right at Katipunan Ave., turn left at A. Bonifacio Ave., go straight to Gen. Luna Ave., turn right at Kambal Rd., turn left at GSIS Road, turn left at Jones St., turn right at Gen. Luna Ave., go straight to A. Mabini St., turn left at Rodriguez Highway, turn left at Payatas Road to reach the point of destination.
     
  • Light vehicles from C5 Road may turn left at Magiting St., turn right at Maginhawa St., turn left at Mayaman St. to Kalayaan Avenue to reach the point of destination.

Trucks

  • All trucks coming from C-5 along Katipunan Avenue should take Luzon Flyover then turn left at Congressional Avenue to reach the point of destination.

Ahead of SONA, Melgar said the MMDA Task Force Special Operations and Anti-Colorum Unit, in coordination with the Quezon City government, shall intensify clearing operations to remove all types of road obstructions, including illegally-parked vehicles, to ensure that alternate routes are passable.

"Personnel assigned are tasked to manage both vehicular and pedestrian traffic; emergency response; clearing operations; assist in crowd control; and support the operations of the Task Force SONA 2022, Philippine National Police, National Capital Region Police Office, Quezon City Police District, Presidential Security Group, and Quezon City government to ensure a peaceful and orderly SONA," said Melgar.

