Be responsible, Danao urges gun dealers

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
July 15, 2022 | 12:00am
Be responsible, Danao urges gun dealers
Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Philippine National Police Chief officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. graced the opening of the 28th Defense and Sporting Arms Show at the Megatrade Hall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday (July 14, 2022)).
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Licensed firearms dealers should be responsible so that their products will not end up in the hands of lawless elements, Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said yesterday.

“I would just like to remind siguro our gun dealers on the responsibility,” he said in a speech during the 28th Defense and Sporting Arms Show at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong.

Danao made the plea in front of members of the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines Inc. as he revealed that three gun dealers supplied firearms to members of a local terrorist group who attacked Marawi City in 2017.

Danao said he was familiar with the case as he was part of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence which investigated the Marawi siege.

According to Danao, they learned that three gun and ammunition dealers supplied the rebels with weapons and ammunition during the crisis. He did not identify the individuals.

According to Danao, soldiers and policemen stationed in Marawi were no longer receiving a regular supply of ammunition one month into the crisis while the rebels were still equipped six months later.

“I am not accusing anyone (but) there were three gun and ammunition dealers at that place,” Danao said.

Danao also urged gun owners to regularly update their licenses to own and possess firearms so as not to encounter problems.

“This is to protect not only ourselves but your community as well,” he said.

