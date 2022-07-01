^

Nation

Proud to be part of Philippine Air Force: The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano fleet

Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 9:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Embraer, the world’s third largest aircraft manufacturer headquartered in Brazil, reaffirms its support to the Philippines Air Force (PAF) as it marks its 75th anniversary on July 2.

PAF operates a modern fleet of six A-29 Super Tucanos, which Embraer delivered in October 2020 amidst the global pandemic. This underscores the importance of national security, as well as reflects Embraer’s commitment to the Philippine Air Force.

Maintained by the Air Force's 15th Strike Wing, the fleet of aircraft have demonstrated its versatility in being deployed for various missions: close air support, light attack, surveillance, air-to-air interception, counter-insurgency missions and advanced training.

With its capabilities, the A-29 Super Tucano plays an important role in PAF’s ongoing modernization plan. It is a durable, versatile and powerful turboprop aircraft capable of carrying out a wide range of missions, even operating from unimproved runways.

The aircraft has been selected by more than 15 air forces worldwide and more than 260 units have been delivered.

The worldwide fleet of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft recently clocked in 500,000 flight hours reflecting the aircraft’s reliability, performance and dependability.

Embraer in the Philippines

Having been demonstrating its latest aircrafts here in the recent years, Embraer is not a stranger to the Philippines.

In August 2019, the Embraer E195-E2, the company's largest commercial aviation jet aircraft designed to seat up to 148 passengers, made a stop in Manila in 2019.

Sporting a revolutionary TechLion livery, it caught the eye of many aviation enthusiasts at NAIA. It was also featured in an episode of Asian Air Safari hosted by Captain Joy Roa.

An array of Embraer business jets, including the Legacy 500 (now revamped and known as the Praetor 600), Legacy 450 (now enhanced to the Praetor 500) and the world’s most delivered light jet since 2013, the Phenom 300E, were also regularly on private display in Manila.

Defense and security portfolio

Embraer Defense & Security has a broader portfolio of solutions for air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.

The highlight of its portfolio, the C-390 Millennium is designed to be the medium-lifter of the 21st century. It is capable of transporting and launching cargo and troops and performing a wide array of missions: medical evacuation, search and rescue, humanitarian search and rescue, humanitarian aerial refueling (fighters and helicopters), aerial firefighting and assistance.

Founded in 1969 in Brazil, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft, across its defense, commercial aviation, executive aviation and agricultural aviation business. In the last two decades alone, 21 different aircraft platforms have been designed, manufactured, certified and entered into service—no other aircraft manufacturer has achieved this.

Today, Embraer Defense & Security’s products and solutions are used in over 60 countries and more than 1,400 defense aircraft have been delivered to date. It is a vital business unit for Embraer.

Embraer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange (BOVESPA).

