MMDA: EDSA traffic 'manageable' despite flyover closure

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority said that the traffic situation on EDSA Kamuning service road is "still manageable" based on an initial assessment after its personnel monitored the traffic situation along EDSA southbound amid the flyover's closure.

In a Viber message to reporters, MMDA chairman Romando Artes said that the agency deployed additional personnel to manage traffic in the affected areas, while the MMDA is also considering adjustments to the traffic lights should they be deemed necessary.

The total closure of the bridge, which commenced on Saturday, June 25, was implemented to give way to its month-long repair.

"There are four identified alternate routes for motorists. Vehicles coming from EDSA southbound may turn right at either Mother Ignacia Avenue, Panay Avenue, Scout Albano, or Scout Borromeo. Motorcycle riders and bikers are likewise urged to use these alternate routes for their safety," said Artes.

Per a vehicle traffic count conducted by the MMDA Traffic Engineering Center in May, 109,124 cars per day traversed the aforementioned section of EDSA. The flyover was utilized by 57,354 vehicles, while the service road was used by 51,770 vehicles.

"Around 100 additional enforcers have been deployed to better manage traffic along Edsa. We will be assisted by the PNP-HPG as well as the local government unit of Quezon City at the inner roads," Artes also said.

Artes said that the MMDA would intensify its clearing operations to get rid of any type of road obstructions, including illegally-parked vehicles, to ensure that alternate routes are passable in the coming days. Additional directional signages were also installed to guide motorists along the alternate routes.