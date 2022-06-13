2 confirmed dead after falling onto MRT-3 tracks from Pasay flyover

This file photo by the STAR shows the Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

MANILA, Philippines — Two men passed away late Sunday night after falling onto the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 tracks, which stalled the rail line's operations for over half an hour.

In a statement sent to reporters, MRT-3 management said that the two unidentified men fell on the train tracks between the Taft and Magallanes stations at around 6:37 p.m. on Sunday.

“Train operations were halted as security personnel and medical professionals responded at the area of the incident,” their advisory read.

“No breakdowns on the MRT-3 system have been reported,” it added.

Train operations, meanwhile, resumed at around 7:26 p.m. but for southbound trips only.

Management added that personnel with the PNP's Scene of the Crime Operations arrived at the scene to investigate.

Per reports, the two were on a motorcycle along the Aurora Boulevard Flyover in Pasay City when the driver lost control.