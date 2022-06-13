^

Nation

2 confirmed dead after falling onto MRT-3 tracks from Pasay flyover

Philstar.com
June 13, 2022 | 10:06am
2 confirmed dead after falling onto MRT-3 tracks from Pasay flyover
This file photo by the STAR shows the Metro Rail Transit Line 3.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Two men passed away late Sunday night after falling onto the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 tracks, which stalled the rail line's operations for over half an hour. 

In a statement sent to reporters, MRT-3 management said that the two unidentified men fell on the train tracks between the Taft and Magallanes stations at around 6:37 p.m. on Sunday. 

“Train operations were halted as security personnel and medical professionals responded at the area of the incident,” their advisory read. 

“No breakdowns on the MRT-3 system have been reported,” it added.

Train operations, meanwhile, resumed at around 7:26 p.m. but for southbound trips only.

Management added that personnel with the PNP's Scene of the Crime Operations arrived at the scene to investigate.

Per reports, the two were on a motorcycle along the Aurora Boulevard Flyover in Pasay City when the driver lost control.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

METRO RAIL TRANSIT-LINE 3

MRT-3

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP: No special treatment for SUV owner in hit-and-run

PNP: No special treatment for SUV owner in hit-and-run

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has insisted it is not giving special treatment to the owner of a sport utility vehicle that...
Nation
fbtw
2 confirmed dead after falling onto MRT-3 tracks from Pasay flyover

2 confirmed dead after falling onto MRT-3 tracks from Pasay flyover

1 hour ago
“Train operations were halted as security personnel and medical professionals responded at the area of the incident,”...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City village defends guards in hit-and-run probe

Quezon City village defends guards in hit-and-run probe

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
The Ayala Heights Village Association Inc. in Quezon City has cried foul over what it described as wrongful accusation of...
Nation
fbtw
P10.2-M worth shabu seized in Lanao Sur

P10.2-M worth shabu seized in Lanao Sur

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Authorities seized P10.2 million worth of shabu found Thursday in the hideout of an illegal drug ring in nearby Maguing, Lanao...
Nation
fbtw

Mask still a must in Negros Occidental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 11 hours ago
Wearing of face masks is still required in Negros Occidental even as restrictions against COVID in some areas have been eased.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Quezon City remains under Alert Level 1 for COVID-19

Quezon City remains under Alert Level 1 for COVID-19

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Quezon City, the Department of Health reported yesterday that the city remains under Alert...
Nation
fbtw
Palace implements ARTA chief suspension

Palace implements ARTA chief suspension

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Office of the President has implemented the suspension order against Anti-Red Tape Authority director general Jeremiah...
Nation
fbtw
Thousands troop to job fairs

Thousands troop to job fairs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Over 28,000 jobseekers yesterday trooped to job fairs mounted by the government nationwide as part of the Independence Day...
Nation
fbtw
Higher lotto pots seen in tonight&rsquo;s draws

Higher lotto pots seen in tonight’s draws

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The jackpots in tonight’s draws of the 6/55 Grand Lotto and 6/45 Mega Lotto are expected to soar to P191 million and...
Nation
fbtw
Philippines logs new ASF cases

Philippines logs new ASF cases

By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
African Swine Fever continues to spread across the Philippines, with 250 new cases reported nationwide.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with