3 die in Cordillera vehicular mishaps

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Three persons died in separate vehicular accidents in Kalinga and Benguet on Saturday.

Claire Daluping, 39, died at the scene.Her six-month-old baby died while being treated in a hospital after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed their house in Tabuk City, Kalinga on Saturday.

Reports said the SUV, driven by Edwin Ortiz, was traveling along the Kalinga-Isabela Road when it figured in the accident.

The SUV reportedly tried to overtake, causing the driver to lose control of the wheel.

The vehicle smashed into a roadside variety store and a house, where the woman and her child were staying.

Two other persons, identified as Kristell Gasatan and Beverly Dacumos, were rushed to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Meanwhile, in Benguet, a six-year-old boy died in another vehicular accident in Itogon town.

Zenjan Oyaan, 6, died while being rushed to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

Police arrested driver Marcial Buyuccan following the accident that occurred in Barangay Loacan.