^

Nation

Reelectionist Abby Binay declared Makati mayor

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 9:51am
Reelectionist Abby Binay declared Makati mayor
This undated file photo shows Makati Mayor Abby Binay.
The STAR / Ernie Penaredondo, file

MANILA, Philippines — Reelectionist Abby Binay secured another term as the mayor of Makati City, after winning the local elections by 338,819 votes. 

Binay bested independent candidate Joel Hernandez, who garnered 16,640 votes. 

Meanwhile, Monique Lagdameo was also proclaimed as vice mayor with 314,070 votes.

Binay's husband Luis Campos, who is running for another term in the House, won as second district representative with 164,948 votes, while reelectionist Kid Peña was declared as the first district representative with 146,131 votes. 

The national and local elections were held on May 9. 

2022 ELECTIONS

ABBY BINAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Dagupan heat index hits 54.39°C

By Eva Visperas | April 23, 2022 - 12:00am
This city sizzled yesterday as it recorded a heat index of 54.39 degrees Celsius.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-MMDA chief Abalos victimized by SMS ‘spoofing’

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission and Globe Telecom Inc. have warned the public against the illegal use of cell broadcasters after former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos...
Nation
fbtw

DQ filed vs 2 Cavite execs for ‘vote buying’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Separate disqualification cases have been filed before the Commission on Elections against Cavite Vice Gov. Ramon “Jolo” Revilla III and Rosario town Mayor Jose Voltaire Ricafrente Jr. for alleged vote...
Nation
fbtw
Poll intruder mauled to death by voters in Lanao del Sur

Poll intruder mauled to death by voters in Lanao del Sur

By Roel PareÃ±o | 16 hours ago
A poll intruder who attempted to disrupt the election proceedings was mauled to death by voters inside a precinct Monday morning...
Nation
fbtw

Soldiers, cops clash with NPAs

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
A few minutes before the voting started, Army soldiers and police officers figured in an encounter with five suspected New People’s Army guerrillas in Albay yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
BJMP: Voting in jails peaceful

BJMP: Voting in jails peaceful

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The voting of inmates under the supervision of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology was generally peaceful, the BJMP...
Nation
fbtw
Fire disrupts voting in Manila

Fire disrupts voting in Manila

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Voting was briefly disrupted yesterday morning after a fire struck a polling precinct in Malate, Manila.
Nation
fbtw
Defective VCMs delay polls in Calabarzon

Defective VCMs delay polls in Calabarzon

By Ed Amoroso | 11 hours ago
The conduct of elections in some areas in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) was reportedly delayed after...
Nation
fbtw

Girl, 12, hit by stray bullet

By Eva Visperas | 11 hours ago
A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was hit by a stray bullet in this town on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw

Woman nabbed for drugs

By Gilbert Bayoran | 11 hours ago
A 54-year-old woman was arrested in a sting in this city on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with