Reelectionist Abby Binay declared Makati mayor

MANILA, Philippines — Reelectionist Abby Binay secured another term as the mayor of Makati City, after winning the local elections by 338,819 votes.

Binay bested independent candidate Joel Hernandez, who garnered 16,640 votes.

Meanwhile, Monique Lagdameo was also proclaimed as vice mayor with 314,070 votes.

Binay's husband Luis Campos, who is running for another term in the House, won as second district representative with 164,948 votes, while reelectionist Kid Peña was declared as the first district representative with 146,131 votes.

The national and local elections were held on May 9.