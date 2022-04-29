Camarines Norte lawmaker Panotes dies at 76

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Marisol Panotes (Camarines Norte) has died at the age of 76, her daughter, Rosemarie announced Friday on her Facebook account.

In her post, Rosemarie remembered the Camarines Norte lawmaker as “a loving mother, a loving wife, a loving grandma and a good public servant.”

She did not disclose the cause of her mother’s death.

In a statement, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said he is saddened by the passing of Panotes, whom he said was “an active member of the majority.”

Panotes was the vice chairperson of the House panels on disaster resilience and on population and family relations.

She was also a member of 14 other committees, including foreign relations, basic education and culture, higher and technical education, banks and financial intermediaries, and Bicol recovery and development.

Panotes was running for her third and last term in Congress. She was first elected to her post in 2016, one year after her predecessor and husband Elmer died. — Xave Gregorio