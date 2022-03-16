^

Nation

Mandaluyong to put up protection center

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mandaluyong City will soon have its own facility that will cater to abused women, children and members of the LGBTQ, Mayor Menchie Abalos announced yesterday.

Abalos led last week the groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s protection center at the National Center for Mental Health compound in line with the observance of International Women’s Month.

Councilor Charisse Abalos-Vargas authored Ordinance No. 708, creating the Mandaluyong protection center.

Vargas said the local government seeks to establish a place that will protect women who are victims of harassment, abuse, rape and domestic violence.

The center will have a reception area, clinic, psychotherapy room, investigation room, records and database office as well as play and rest area.

Abalos said the center, which is expected to be completed next year, would operate around the clock.

LGBTQ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines, Canada to sign labor agreements
By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 days ago
Jobs will be available for Filipino workers in Canada, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced last week.
Nation
fbtw
Northern Samar governor, local officials endorse Robredo

Northern Samar governor, local officials endorse Robredo

12 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo gained the support of another local official for her 2022 bid, this time from Northern Samar Governor...
Nation
fbtw
5 Pinoys barred from leaving Philippines
By Rudy Santos | 4 days ago
Immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 prevented five Filipinos, possible victims of human trafficking, from leaving for Libya on March 6.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-actress, 4 others nabbed in drug bust

Ex-actress, 4 others nabbed in drug bust

By Emmanuel Tupas | 5 days ago
An ex-military officer, a former sexy actress and their three companions were arrested in a drug sting in Quezon City, which...
Nation
fbtw
Red Cross starts vax for 5 to 11 years old

Red Cross starts vax for 5 to 11 years old

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
The Philippine Red Cross has started vaccinating against COVID-19 children aged five to 11, PRC chairman and Sen. Richard...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
P22.5 million weed seized in Pasig

P22.5 million weed seized in Pasig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Anti-narcotics officers confiscated around 15 kilos of marijuana with an estimated street value of P22.5 million during a...
Nation
fbtw
7 Para&ntilde;aque barangays COVID-19 free

7 Parañaque barangays COVID-19 free

1 hour ago
Seven barangays in Parañaque City have been declared free of COVID-19, Mayor Edwin Olivarez announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
DOLE: Health workers in Germany get COVID-19 care bonus

DOLE: Health workers in Germany get COVID-19 care bonus

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Healthcare workers in Germany will receive COVID-19 care bonus, the Department of Labor and Employment reported yesterda...
Nation
fbtw
Uncertified goods seized by DTI up 304%

Uncertified goods seized by DTI up 304%

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Uncertified products confiscated by the Department of Trade and Industry in the National Capital Region increased by 304 percent...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits shopping mall; 2 hurt

Fire hits shopping mall; 2 hurt

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Two persons were injured when a three-hour fire broke out at a shopping mall in Barangay Horseshoe, Quezon City on Monday...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with