Mandaluyong to put up protection center

MANILA, Philippines — Mandaluyong City will soon have its own facility that will cater to abused women, children and members of the LGBTQ, Mayor Menchie Abalos announced yesterday.

Abalos led last week the groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s protection center at the National Center for Mental Health compound in line with the observance of International Women’s Month.

Councilor Charisse Abalos-Vargas authored Ordinance No. 708, creating the Mandaluyong protection center.

Vargas said the local government seeks to establish a place that will protect women who are victims of harassment, abuse, rape and domestic violence.

The center will have a reception area, clinic, psychotherapy room, investigation room, records and database office as well as play and rest area.

Abalos said the center, which is expected to be completed next year, would operate around the clock.