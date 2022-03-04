P455.4 million drug bust: PDEA moves to freeze suspects’ assets to freeze suspects’ assets

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is pushing for a freeze on the assets and other properties of three suspected drug dealers caught with 66 kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P455.4 million in Bulacan and Cavite on Wednesday.

PDEA director general Wilkins Villanueva said the agency and the Anti-Money Laundering Council would start the process to secure the properties owned by siblings Jalon and Joseph Laureta and Jay-R Fuenteveros.

The Laureta brothers were arrested in stings in Imus, Cavite and Marilao, Bulacan. They reportedly yielded shabu worth P441.6 million.

Fuenteveros was caught with shabu worth P13.8 million in Bacoor City.

Villanueva said the suspects were remnants of a gang involved in the distribution of illegal drugs not only in Metro Manila but also in other parts of the country, including Mindanao.