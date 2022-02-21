

















































 
























Farmer, 80, claims P142.6 million lotto prize
 


Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
February 21, 2022





  
Farmer, 80, claims P142.6 million lotto prize
Royina Garma, PCSO general manager, said the winner was accompanied by his two sons when he showed up at the charity agency office on Jan. 27.
Andy G. Zapata Jr, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — An 80-year-old farmer from Leyte recently claimed his P142.6 million lotto winnings at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) central office in Mandaluyong.


Royina Garma, PCSO general manager, said the winner was accompanied by his two sons when he showed up at the charity agency office on Jan. 27.


Garma said the farmer won the Super Lotto 6/49 draw last month after guessing the winning combination 02-05-04-31-01-46, which carried a total prize of P142,679,606.40.


The winner said he had been a regular lotto bettor for 15 years.


He said he would use the money to buy properties for his children, start a small business and open his own lotto outlet.


Lotto winnings of P10,000 up are subject to a 20 percent discount under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN Law.


 










 









