Phivolcs: Magnitude 5 earthquake recorded in Zambales
 


Phivolcs: Magnitude 5 earthquake recorded in Zambales
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was recorded on the morning of Sunday, January 30, 2022 according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded off the waters of Zambales, state volcanology bureau the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in an advisory Sunday morning. 


The tectonic quake was recorded at 8:17 a.m. on Sunday with a depth of focus of 22 kilometers, Phivolcs said. 


According to Phivolcs' report of the quake, its epicenter was pinpointed 169 kilometers north of Palauig, Zambales. 


