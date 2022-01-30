Phivolcs: Magnitude 5 earthquake recorded in Zambales

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded off the waters of Zambales, state volcanology bureau the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in an advisory Sunday morning.

The tectonic quake was recorded at 8:17 a.m. on Sunday with a depth of focus of 22 kilometers, Phivolcs said.

According to Phivolcs' report of the quake, its epicenter was pinpointed 169 kilometers north of Palauig, Zambales.

No damage is expected, Phivolcs said, but aftershocks may still occur later on. — Franco Luna