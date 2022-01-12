CHR looks into deadly Caloocan jail riot, calls for better security vs contraband and weapons

This undated photo shows the Caloocan City Jail, where violence erupted among inmates on January 10 where six inmates were killed and 33 others were injured.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said it will be conducting its own probe into the deadly riot that broke out in Caloocan City Jail earlier this week.

In a statement on Wednesday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said the commission is concerned with the trend of jail riots, noting that the incident in Caloocan City Jail happened just a week after another deadly incident at the New Bilibid Prison.

Six persons were killed and 33 were injured in the Caloocan jail riot, while violence at the Bilbid on January 2 — which the CHR also investigated — left three Persons Deprived of Liberty dead and 14 others hurt.

De Guia pointed out that in both incidents, improvised weapons were used.

"CHR is concerned with this trend of jail riots, its common occurrence and use of contraband weapons. We reiterate our call for detention officials to increase efforts on clearing operations to ensure that no PDL has access to deadly weapons," she added.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has already ordered Undersecretary Deo Marco to submit a report on the latest Bilibid riot and include in it recommended courses of action.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, which oversees Caloocan City Jail, said they also ordered a deeper probe into the matter. While the investigation is ongoing, activities in the facilities have been halted and authorities conducted operation to clear cells of any contraband.

De Guia stressed that the Commission leads the Interim National Preventive Mechanism that has consistently pushed for measures to combat cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment inside prison cells, which covers ensuring that no weapons reach inside jails to prevent violence.

"We urge jail wardens and officials to take cognizance of this incident and investigate whether security lapses were committed in previous contraband clearing operations to ensure that this incident will no longer be repeated," De Guia also said. — Kristine Joy Patag