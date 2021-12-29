

















































 
























5 dead as hundreds of stolen motorcycles seized in North Cotabato raid
 


John Unson - Philstar.com
December 29, 2021 | 4:35pm





 
5 dead as hundreds of stolen motorcycles seized in North Cotabato raid
Pikit is a town in what is officially Cotabato province but is commonly referred to as North Cotabato.
Google Maps
 


NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — Five suspected motorcycle thieves were killed while three policemen and a civilian were hurt in a clash in Barangay Gokotan IN Pikit on Wednesday morning.


The fatalities — Badrudin Masulot Dalid, Arbaya Dalid Panizares, Asraf Dalid Masulot, Bunta Kabantu and a still unidentified male — died from multiple gunshot wounds.


The gunfight reportedly erupted when they opened fire at a joint police-Army team dispatched to validate reports that the suspects were keeping hundreds of motorcycles in Barangay Gokotan.


sources from the Army and the Police Regional Office-12 said police found scattered in the scene of the encounter two M60 machineguns, a launcher for B-40 anti-tank rockets, three M16 rifles, an M14 rifle, an M203 rifle fitted with a grenade launcher, a vintage .30 caliber Carbine, two .38 caliber revolvers and components for improvised explosive devices.


Policemen and soldiers also recovered 442 motorcycles from the hideout of the suspects.


Three policemen and a civilian were wounded in the ensuing encounter, according to police officials and barangay leaders.


A companion of the slain suspects, Muhidin Dalaganon Mantok, voluntarily turned himself in to the raiding team.


Police Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of PRO-12, has directed the North Cotabato provincial police to request the help of the Land Transportation Office in inspecting the recovered motorcycles.


 










 









