5 dead as hundreds of stolen motorcycles seized in North Cotabato raid

Pikit is a town in what is officially Cotabato province but is commonly referred to as North Cotabato.

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — Five suspected motorcycle thieves were killed while three policemen and a civilian were hurt in a clash in Barangay Gokotan IN Pikit on Wednesday morning.

The fatalities — Badrudin Masulot Dalid, Arbaya Dalid Panizares, Asraf Dalid Masulot, Bunta Kabantu and a still unidentified male — died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The gunfight reportedly erupted when they opened fire at a joint police-Army team dispatched to validate reports that the suspects were keeping hundreds of motorcycles in Barangay Gokotan.

sources from the Army and the Police Regional Office-12 said police found scattered in the scene of the encounter two M60 machineguns, a launcher for B-40 anti-tank rockets, three M16 rifles, an M14 rifle, an M203 rifle fitted with a grenade launcher, a vintage .30 caliber Carbine, two .38 caliber revolvers and components for improvised explosive devices.

Policemen and soldiers also recovered 442 motorcycles from the hideout of the suspects.

Three policemen and a civilian were wounded in the ensuing encounter, according to police officials and barangay leaders.

A companion of the slain suspects, Muhidin Dalaganon Mantok, voluntarily turned himself in to the raiding team.

Police Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of PRO-12, has directed the North Cotabato provincial police to request the help of the Land Transportation Office in inspecting the recovered motorcycles.