14-vehicle smashup in Talisay leaves 5 dead

Rescuers check the wreckage of the vehicles involved in an accident in Barangay Lawaan 3 in Talisay, Cebu yesterday.

CEBU, Philippines — Five persons died when a 10-wheeler truck rammed 13 vehicles along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Lawaan 3 in Talisay, Cebu yesterday.

Police said among the fatalities was the driver of the truck, Benchin Udtohan, who died while being treated in a hospital.

Jose Wendel Cataquez, 66; Paquito San Pedro, 29; Glenn Baclay, 24, and an unidentified woman are the other fatalities.

Fifteen other persons, mostly passengers of the vehicles involved in the collision, were injured.

Lt. Col. Randy Caballes, Talisay police chief, said initial investigation showed the truck hit a mini bus, five other four-wheel vehicles, five motorcycles and a bicycle when Udtohan lost control of the wheel as the brake malfunctioned.

Caballes said the area is not prone to accidents.

The owner of the 10-wheeler truck extended financial assistance to the families of the fatalities and the injured. –/The Freeman