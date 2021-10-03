P6.8M in shabu, 3 arrested in Tawi-Tawi sting operation

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics operatives seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from three alleged traffickers in a sting operation in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Saturday.

The suspects are now detained and will face prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

In a statement Sunday, the regional office here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the suspects fell in a sting Saturday afternoon along Bagay Street in Barangay Poblacion, Bongao.

Bongao is the capital of Tawi-Tawi, one of the five provinces of the Bangsamoro region.

The three suspects were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling a kilo of shabu, valued at P6.8 million, to undercover PDEA-BARMM agents.

The PDEA-BARMM said the entrapment operation that resulted in their arrest was assisted by the Tawi-Tawi provincial police and 12th Marine Battalion of the Philippine Navy.