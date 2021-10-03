



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
P6.8M in shabu, 3 arrested in Tawi-Tawi sting operation
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
October 3, 2021 | 7:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
P6.8M in shabu, 3 arrested in Tawi-Tawi sting operation
PDEA agents inventory evidence after a buy-bust operation in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.
via The STAR / John Unson
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics operatives seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from three alleged traffickers in a sting operation in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Saturday.



The suspects are now detained and will face prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.



 In a statement Sunday, the regional office here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the suspects fell in a sting Saturday afternoon along Bagay Street in Barangay Poblacion, Bongao.



Bongao is the capital of Tawi-Tawi, one of the five provinces of the Bangsamoro region.



The three suspects were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling a kilo of shabu, valued at P6.8 million, to undercover PDEA-BARMM agents.



The PDEA-BARMM said the entrapment operation that resulted in their arrest was assisted by the Tawi-Tawi provincial police and 12th Marine Battalion of the Philippine Navy.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

