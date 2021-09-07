



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Voter registrants troop to Comelec offices
                        

                           
Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Voter registrants troop to Comelec offices
Individuals Queue for Voter registration outside the COMELEC office in Quezon City. Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez announced that the Commission approved the resumption of voter registration from 8am to 5pm in areas under MECQ (September 6, 2021).
Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The resumption of the voter registration in the National Capital Region saw a high turnout of registrants, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported yesterday.



Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said registrants trooped to offices of the poll body to sign up for the May 2020 general elections.



“The voter registration was orderly as the applicants complied with minimum health protocols,” Jimenez said.



He said Comelec offices accommodated more than 300 registrants.



The Comelec has resumed voter registration in areas under modified enhanced community and general community quarantine.



The poll body has ruled out any extension of the voter registration beyond Sept. 30.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMELEC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 New multi-agency body offers new acronyms, few details on fight vs corruption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New multi-agency body offers new acronyms, few details on fight vs corruption


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With barely a year left in the term of President Rodrigo Duterte, the administration, led by the Presidential Anti-Corruption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 P295.7 million genome center expansion budget OK’d
                              


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 August 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
he country’s capacity to detect variants of COVID-19 is expected to be strengthened with the expansion of the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center in the Visayas and Mindanao.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Army general dies of COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An Army general died of COVID in a hospital in Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur yesterday morning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cop, 4 trainees axed for ex-soldier’s slay at checkpoint
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 September 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The National Police Commission has ordered the dismissal of a policeman and four police trainees for the killing of retired Army soldier Winston Ragos in Quezon City in April 2020.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 nabbed for transporting firearms, ammunition for rebels
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 nabbed for transporting firearms, ammunition for rebels


                              

                                                                  By Ben Serrano |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Three persons including a barangay official were arrested by a joint team of the police and the military for allegedly transporting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BARMM logs 5 Delta cases
                              


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now circulating nationwide, the Department of Health reported yesterday after five cases of the highly transmissible variant were detected in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ayala Alabang Village bans Chinese POGO tenants
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An exclusive village in Muntinlupa City will suspend the issuance of lease agreements and move-in permits for mainland Chinese tenants beginning Oct. 1.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 eyed to replace Coast Guard chief
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Coast Guard has submitted to President Duterte four nominees to replace PCG commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr., who is scheduled to retire tomorrow.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bill banning child marriage gets House nod
                              


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives approved yesterday on third and final reading a bill that seeks to ban child marriage amid the rising cases of teenage pregnancies as reported by the Population Commission.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Suspected NPA slain in Maguindanao clash
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 September 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A suspected New People’s Army guerrilla was killed while three others were arrested following an encounter in Buldon, Maguindanao over the weekend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with