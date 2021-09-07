Voter registrants troop to Comelec offices

Individuals Queue for Voter registration outside the COMELEC office in Quezon City. Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez announced that the Commission approved the resumption of voter registration from 8am to 5pm in areas under MECQ (September 6, 2021).

MANILA, Philippines — The resumption of the voter registration in the National Capital Region saw a high turnout of registrants, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported yesterday.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said registrants trooped to offices of the poll body to sign up for the May 2020 general elections.

“The voter registration was orderly as the applicants complied with minimum health protocols,” Jimenez said.

He said Comelec offices accommodated more than 300 registrants.

The Comelec has resumed voter registration in areas under modified enhanced community and general community quarantine.

The poll body has ruled out any extension of the voter registration beyond Sept. 30.