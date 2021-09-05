Ilocos Sur town declares 'extreme' ECQ in 13 barangays

This photo from the Ilocos Sur provincial government shows the province's capitol building.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Local Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) in Cabugao town in Ilocos Sur has placed 13 barangays under "Extreme" Enhanced Community Quarantine as COVID-19 cases in the town increase at an alarming rate.

Under the omnibus guidelines on community quarantine, the strictest form of quarantine is Enhanced Community Quarantine.

As of 5 p.m. of September 4, Cabugao had 154 active confirmed cases. There are also 11 people who are under monitoring for COVID-19.

The Ilocos Sur Provincial Health Office notified Cabugao Mayor Edgardo Cobangbang Jr. on September 3 of the rising infections in the town. The PHO also confirmed the presence of two cases of the Delta variant and one of the Alpha variant of the virus in two barangays.

Cobangbang, in an executive order, cited COVID-19 deaths in the town as a cause for concern. "With the discovery of the Delta and Alpha variants in the municipality, there is apprehension that [without] drastic measures, things could worsen," the mayor stressed.

The following barangays are placed unde EECQ from September 5 until September 19, 2021:

Alinaay

Arnap

Baclig

Bonifacio

Bunglo

Cacadiran

Caellayan

Carusipan

Catucdaan

Cuancabal

Cuantacla

Dacrapan

Dardarat

Margaay

Namruangan

Pug-os

Quezon

Rizal

Sagayaden

Salapasap

Salomague

Turod

Residents of these barangays are strictly prohibited from leaving their homes except for emrgency and medical purposes. Healthworkers, uniformed personnel like the Police and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel and essential workers are allowed to report for work.

Meanwhile, the remaining 10 barangays of Cabugao were placed under Modified ECQ. They are Aragan, Bato, Lipit, Maradodon, Nagsantaan, Nagsincaoan, Pila, Reppaac, Sisim and Turod Patac. Only one person from each household in the barangays is allowed to go out for essential purposes.

Cobangbang strongly reminded his constituents to always follow strictly the health protocols.