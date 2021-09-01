



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
PNP chief directs probe into cops doing viral motorcycle stunts
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 11:43am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Two still unidentified motorcycle riders are shown performing stunts in a video that went viral on Facebook over the weekend.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police directed an investigation into an incident in Zambales wherein riders, referred to in the viral video as policemen, were doing dangerous motorcycle stunts while traversing the road. 



The video, which has since gone viral on Facebook, shows two people appearing to be lawmen doing dangerous stunts along a highway. They were seen doing the stunts even on the opposite lane, unmindful of vehicles along their way.



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Wednesday that he tasked the concerned police units to determine if the two riders are indeed policemen.



“After watching this viral video, I immediately assigned Police Brig. Gen. Val de Leon, [Regional Director of Police Regional Office 3] as well as the Director of the Highway Patrol Group to identify, investigate and impose appropriate punishment on these sweet potato riders,” said Eleazar.



"My order includes finding out if these two are police officers."



He said this action could not only endanger their lives but also of other motorists on the road. Eleazar also stressed that their action was a violation of road regulations. 



"There is a right place for these kinds of activities and never include public roads because it can cause accidents that can harm motorists and the rest of our countrymen," said Eleazar.



Eleazar said that if the investigation revealed that they are indeed police officers, they would certainly be sanctioned.



“I look forward to the speedy result of the investigation on this and I also warn our police motorcycle riders not to emulate these irresponsible and clown riders,” said Eleazar.



Police Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, who heads the HPG, said earlier that the two were not HPG personnel, based on their investigation.



“These clowns are not HPG riders because they are not wearing our prescribed HPG rider’s high-visibility vest,” he said in a Viber message to reporters.



— Franco Luna with a report from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

