Nation
                        
Escapee wounded in shootout
                        

                           
Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
August 23, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — An inmate who bolted jail was wounded in an alleged encounter with police officers in Lopez, Quezon on Thursday.



Rudy Basia, 42, who is facing charges of robbery with homicide, reportedly resisted arrest and opened fire at a team of police officers, trigerring a firefight in Barangay San Francisco, according to Col. Glicerio Cansilao, chief of the Batangas police.



Basia was rushed to the Magsaysay Memorial District Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds in the leg.



The team recovered a handgun from Basia, who escaped from the police jail in Taysan, Batangas on Aug. 16.



The chief of the Taysan police and the jail guard on duty were relieved from their posts and charged administratively in connection with the escape of Basia.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

