Cops told to coordinate with LGUs on prohibitions on outdoor exercise
                        

                           
August 22, 2021 | 10:14am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Cops told to coordinate with LGUs on prohibitions on outdoor exercise
Police officers remind people to maintain social distancing and to observe other health protocols while jogging around the premises of the CCP complex in Pasay City, Manila on Saturday morning, March 20, 2021.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police directed its units in Metro Manila to coordinate with local government units on limitations to be imposed for outdoor exercise. 



Under the omnibus guidelines of the pandemic task force, outdoor exercise near the home is allowed. The Metro Manila Development Authority has said, however, that local governments can set times when these are allowed.





"I have tasked police offices and units in Metro Manila to immediately coordinate with local government units to determine regulations to be imposed in connection with outdoor exercises," Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief said in a statement sent to reporters Sunday. 



"We agree that limits are still needed to prevent the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in the NCR."



The PNP chief in his statement said that local police personnel should be fully aware of the regulations so as to avoid any confusion on their enforcement. 



Eleazar said police officers should ensure that all minimum public health safety standards will be followed by persons engaging in outdoor exercises with the continuing rise in COVID-19 infections.



This comes after Metro Manila was placed under modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until the end of August. 



Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos said local government units could set limitations on the movement of persons or set specific time periods for outdoor exercises. 



On Saturday there were 16,694 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Department of Health. 



To date, authorities have documented 1.82 million coronavirus infections in the country, 123,935 of whom are still active cases. 



Two weeks of ECQ yield 149,000 violators, PNP data says



Earlier, the PNP said it rounded up more than 149,000  violators when Metro Manila was placed under enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20.



Citing data from the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, Eleazar said that a total of 149,963 violators have either been fined, warned, and subjected to community service for various infractions of quarantine protocols in Metro Manila.



“Our Task Force sanctioned 100,946 violators for minimum public health standards while 40,705 violators were accosted in relation to the implementation of uniform curfew hours,” Eleazar said.



"Moreover, a total of 8,312 were documented claiming to be Authorized Persons Outside of Residence or Essential Persons but were not able to show proof hence, were denied entry in Metro Manila. By average, a total of 9,998 ECQ violators were arrested each day for the past two weeks."

 

Eleazar said that out of the 149,963 violators in Metro Manila, 98,971 violators or 66 percent were Warned, 43,328 or 29 percent were Fined and 7,664 or 5 percent were subjected to community service.



He also disclosed that 437,598 violators, including 335,871 MPHS (Minimum Public Health Standards) violators, 79,910 curfew violators, and 21,817 non-APOR violators, were apprehended in the four adjoining provinces of NCR Plus Bubble covering Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal, which averaged 29,173 violators per day. 



"For NCR Plus, 367,765 violators or 84 percent were warned, 53,398 or 12 percent were Fined while 16,435 or 5 percent were required to undergo Community Service,” Eleazar said. 



Eleazar said that the PNP recorded a total of 690,320 violators across the country with a daily average of 46,021 violators. 



The PNP chief added that 79 percent or a total of 548,048 violators nationwide were just warned, 13 percent or  91,683 were fined, while 7 percent or a total of 50,589 violators underwent community service.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

