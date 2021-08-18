Guard dies in factory fire

MANILA, Philippines — A security guard died in a fire that hit a warehouse and reached third alarm in Valenzuela before dawn yesterday.

Joselito Pelic died in the fire that razed the warehouse of Stronghand Inc. in Paso de Blas, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The fire started at past 4 a.m. and destroyed around P3 million worth of property before it was put out around two hours later.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.