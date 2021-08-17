Glitch forces closure of 3 LRT-2 stations

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) was forced to close three of its stations to commuters just before noon yesterday due to a “technical problem.”

The LRT-2 developed a problem in its track switch-point between the Santolan and Katipunan stations at around 9:45 am, according to Light Rail Transit Authority spokesman Hernando Cabrera. The LRTA operates the rail line.

The switch-point is a set of mechanical gears that enables trains to move from one track to another.

The LRTA then declared partial rail operations from its Antipolo to Santolan stations, and from Cubao to Recto stations starting at 11:26 a.m., Cabrera said. This meant no trains would pass through the Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas stations.

Full-line rail operations from Antipolo to Recto stations and vice versa were restored at around 4:16 p.m., he reported.

The Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas stations were closed from October 2019 to January this year after a fire damaged the LRT-2’s transformers.