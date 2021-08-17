Bulacan bettor wins P48.6 million lotto pot

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan won the jackpot in the 6/49 Super Lotto draw on Sunday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said yesterday.

The player picked the six-digit winning combination 26-24-07-12-01-09, which had a total jackpot prize of P48.59 million.

Thirty-four other players won P50,000 each for correctly guessing five of the six-digit winning combination, according to PCSO general manager Royina Garma.

The 6/49 Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.