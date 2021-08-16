P5 million marijuana torched

BAGUIO, Philippines — Fully grown marijuana plants valued at P5 million were destroyed in separate raids by anti-narcotics agents in Benguet on Saturday.

A joint team of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and members of the Benguet police raided a 99-square-meter farm in Barangay Kayapa, Bakun town where some 6,400 marijuana plants worth P1.28 million were found.

The team also recovered at least 30 kilos of dried marijuana leaves with an estimated value of P3.6 million.

In another raid, police and PDEA agents destroyed 750 marijuana plants worth P150,000 in nearby Kibungan town.

No one was arrested in both anti-narcotics operations.