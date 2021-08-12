



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
NCIP defers decision on Apayao dam project
Allen Capuyan, a retired Army colonel, was appointed to the NCIP by President Rodrigo Duterte.
PNA, file

                     

                        

                           
NCIP defers decision on Apayao dam project

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 7:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Pan Pacific Renewable Power Philippines Corp.'s application for a Certification Precondition for its proposed 150-megawatt Gened 1 Dam hangs in uncertainty.



This after the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples this week deferred action on the application while also taking into account reported irregularities in obtaining the government-required villagers' nod.



A Certification Precondition is a document from the NCIP that states that an area that will be affected by a proposed project does not overlap ancestral domain. Projects on ancestral domain meanwhile cannot be allowed without Free Informed Prior Consent from affected IP communities.



After hours of deliberation between and among the seven Ethnographic Commissioners, the NCIP sitting en banc prolonged or suspended PPRPPC's application to build Gened1 Dam within the Ancestral Domain of the Isnag Indigenous Peoples of Kabugao and Pudtol towns in Apayao.  



Alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) process prompted the deferral following two separate readings of the FPIC report by commission en banc.



Isnag Jann Alexis Lappas, who participated in the deliberations maintained there were inconsistencies in the observance of the FPIC process as enshrined in the NCIP Administrative Order 3 series of 2012.



He claimed that the proposed dam was rejected three times by the Isnags but that this was covertly overturned "through the maneuvers of few individuals".  He cited an earlier activity held inside a hotel in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan that is outside their Ancestral Domain.



Lappas insisted that the holding of such consultation outside the Ancestral Domains targeted for development projects is against FPIC guidelines.



He also said that the Isnag IPs registered their second rejection on September 2019 and affirmed their first rejection setting aside the decision made in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.



Lappas said that, in December 2019, another activity was organized by Kabugao Municipal Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) John Antony at Barangay Badduat, Kabugao where the second rejection was overturned.



"We questioned the authority of the ‘so-called’ authorized elders [and] leaders because we don't recall any assemblies from our barangays or activities called for the purpose. Most of our fellow Isnags don't recall signing any community resolutions delegating our authority or right to consent, negotiate and sign documents to a selected few," Lappas added.



NCIP Chairperson Allen Capuyan directed NCIP-Cordillera to comply with the findings of the NCIP Legal Affairs Office and the Ancestral Domains Office before the Commission can again take cognizance of the CP application of PPRPPC.  



The proposed 150-MW Gened Dam is feared to displace IP communities and cause irreversible damage to the ecosystem and biodiversity within the Kabugao and Pudtol Ancestral Domains.   



The 150-MW Gened Dam is the smallest dam application within Apayao, aside from applications for the 335-MW Gened 2 Dam, 191-MW Aoan Dam, and 170-MW Calanasan Dam.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANCESTRAL DOMAIN
                                                      APAYAO
                                                      NATIONAL COMMISSION ON INDIGENOUS PEOPLES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Baby boy dies of COVID-19 in Bataan
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ric Sapnu |
                                 August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An 11-month-old boy has died of COVID-19 in Bataan.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP members won&rsquo;t get performance bonus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP members won’t get performance bonus


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Members of the Philippine National Police who were hoping to receive additional incentives are going to be disappointed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 CIDG field office chief axed for extortion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The commander of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Quezon City field office and another police officer were sacked from their posts yesterday for allegedly attempting to extort P3 million from a bu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI: No politics in fake vaccination news
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI: No politics in fake vaccination news


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
An official of the National Bureau of Investigation said there was no political motive behind the false information that led...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCIP defers decision on Apayao dam project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCIP defers decision on Apayao dam project


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) process prompted the deferral following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo, Quezon City launch COVID Vax Express service for 5,000 tricycle drivers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo, Quezon City launch COVID Vax Express service for 5,000 tricycle drivers


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Our drivers are very much exposed. They are exposed to their customers, the restaurants where they buy the food, and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Community pantries, humanitarian efforts now strictly door-to-door in QC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Community pantries, humanitarian efforts now strictly door-to-door in QC


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“It will be safer for our residents or beneficiaries to stay at home and wait for the ayuda than for them to congregate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taal active again
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taal active again


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two weeks after its alert status was lowered due to decreased activity, Taal Volcano resumed degassing activities yester...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LPA, habagat to bring rains in Luzon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LPA, habagat to bring rains in Luzon


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rains will persist over most parts of Luzon due to the trough of a low-pressure area spotted off Batanes as well as the southwest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 850,000 families in Quezon City to get lockdown aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
850,000 families in Quezon City to get lockdown aid


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
An estimated 850,000 families in Quezon City will receive P1,000 to P4,000 in financial assistance from the national government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with