LIST: Traffic rerouting scheme for SONA 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have released details of the traffic scheme which will affect motorists within the vicinity of the House of Representatives Complex in Quezon City next July 26, Monday.

Police. Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra, QC police district director, appealed patience and understanding from motorists as heavy traffic is expected on roads leading to and from the Batansang Pambansa Complex where President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his final State of Nation Address.

"It would also be best advised for those who have no...important transaction[s] to just stay home, if possible until after the SONA," Yarra also said.

Below is a list of the schedule and rerouting schemes outlined by the QCPD:

Sunday (July 25)

The entire stretch of Commonwealth Avenue (North Bound) from Quezon City Memorial Circle/ Philcoa to Litex and IBP Road will be cleared of road and sidewalk obstructions. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

Monday (July 26)

Starting 6:00 a.m.: Commonwealth Avenue (North Bound) will be closed for private vehicles.

Motorists from QCMC : "[T]ake North Ave., turn right to Mindanao Ave., or turn right to Visayas Ave. then turn left to Congressional or Tandang Sora Ave. then exit Mindanao Ave., turn right to Quirino Highway going to Commonwealth Extension passing thru right turn S&R Shopping Store landmark heading Southbound Lane."

Motorists/Commuters residing in Commonwealth Avenue to Fairview: "[T]ake the QCPD Libreng Sakay service traversing along the said routes."

Starting 6:00 a.m.: The entire stretch of IBP road may be locked down if heavy traffic occurs.

Motorists re-routed from Filinvest 1 and 2, Brgy Bagong Silangan and some inner portions of Brgy. Batasan Hills: " [T]ake Maharlika St., then turn left to Mayaman St., then turn right to Maginhawa St., turn left to Masinsinan St., then turn right to C.P. Garcia to Katipunan Ave., then take U-turn Slot in front of Miriam College, then turn right to H. Ventura St, turn left to Heizer St. then turn right to Katipunan Ext, then take left turn to JP Rizal to San Mateo road to destination."

Motorists from Filinvest 1 Subdivision affected by traffic lockdown at IBP Road: "[T]ake Luzviminda St. to Cotabato St. then turn left to Sinagtala St. to Congressional St. leading to Batasan-San Mateo Road and exit to Marikina Road to Destination."

Motorists from San Mateo Road to Filinvest 2 Subdivision/Bagong Silangan: "[T]ake Doña Franceska St. then turn left to Doña Juliana St. to King St. turn right to Don Vicente to Bagong Silangan/Filinvest Gate 2."

Motorists from Capitol Hills and Vista Real Executive Village going to QCMC: "[C]ounter flow using inner lane of Commonwealth Ave. (Northbound) to Zuazeregui to Katipunan."

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna