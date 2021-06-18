



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
SMC opens La Salle Greenhills vaccination site

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - June 18, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. (SMC) on Wednesday launched its P1-billion vaccination program during the opening of its first inoculation site at the La Salle Green Hills (LSGH).



Over 500 frontline SMC personnel under the A4 category received their first doses of Sinovac vaccine during the launch.



SMC said its vaccination program would be in full swing once the shipments of AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs arrive next month.



“We thank the De La Salle brothers for partnering with us in vaccinating more Filipinos, particularly Metro Manila-based workers and their families. We also thank the local government of Mandaluyong and the National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 for making this project possible. We are vaccinating for free over 70,000 workers. We are also looking to make the vaccines available to more Filipinos, by extending access to those in our workforce’s own networks,” SMC president Ramon Ang said.



“This way, we can help achieve herd immunity, ensure that more lives are safe and get our economy back on track soon,” Ang added.



The LSGH vaccination site can accommodate up to 1,000 people per day once fully operational by August.



Ang was joined during the launch by NTF chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr., Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos Jr. and LSGH president Edmundo Fernandez.



“We are happy that President Duterte has approved the start of vaccination for essential workers as they are key to get the economy back on track,”Ang said.



SMC intends to hire 300 nurses and doctors to support its vaccination program and help local government units in the vaccine rollout.



To date, SMC has hired and deployed 100 medical frontliners to vaccination sites in Mandaluyong, Manila, Quezon City and Malabon.



Since March last year, SMC’s total pandemic response efforts have reached over P14 billion.     


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SMC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 11 PhilHealth execs cleared of graft
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 June 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed the graft and administrative cases filed against 11 incumbent and former officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. in connection with the suspension, reassignment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Governors can decide quarantine status – DILG
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Provincial governors can impose stricter quarantine measures in their areas, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 QC gov't opens workers' vaccination after working hours
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QC gov't opens workers' vaccination after working hours


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"This is for our workers who can't miss work to get vaccinated [especially] on those days when the wages are paid...They don't...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Comelec suspends voter registration in Makati
                              


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 June 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The voter registration in Barangay Rizal, Makati will be suspended tomorrow until Saturday amid the reported cases of COVID-19 in the area, the Commission on Elections announced yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Belmonte warns vaccine registration app developer
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 June 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government yesterday warned the company that developed its online vaccine registration system to fix the technical glitches that prevented residents from signing up for COVID-19 vaccination or face...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC upholds MMDA&rsquo;s number coding scheme
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC upholds MMDA’s number coding scheme


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has upheld the power of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority  to enforce measures to ease traffic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BOC seizes P1 billion fake goods in Makati
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BOC seizes P1 billion fake goods in Makati


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Government agents confiscated at least P1 billion worth of counterfeit items, mostly luxury brands, during a raid on a warehouse...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Alleged gunrunner arrested in Pasay
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Ge. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday ordered an investigation of a suspected gunrunner who was arrested in Pasay on Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City launches &lsquo;Bakuna Nights&rsquo; for workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City launches ‘Bakuna Nights’ for workers


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government on Wednesday launched a night vaccination program catering to workers who do not have time to visit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-mayor on narco list shot dead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-mayor on narco list shot dead


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A former Maguindanao town mayor included in President Duterte’s narco list, who was arrested on Wednesday night along...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with