Quarantine violators down by 48 percent

MANILA, Philippines — The number of violators of COVID-19 health protocols apprehended by police went down by 48 percent, according to data from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The DILG recorded at least 64,516 quarantine violators who were arrested from May 31 to June 6. The figure is lower by 48.62 percent compared to the 125,587

violators accosted from May 17 to May 30.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, in his report during President Duterte’s address last Monday, said 1,748 of the violators who were arrested last week were slapped with charges of violating quarantine protocols set by the government.

Año said most of the offenders were either warned, fined or ordered to render community service.

The number of violators accosted for mass gatherings dropped from 1,697 to 613, or a decrease of 63.87 percent.

The number of violators apprehended for disregarding physical distancing protocols went down by 51.34 percent, from 28,533 to

13,882.

People arrested for not wearing face masks also decreased from 95,357 to 50,021, or a drop of 47.54 percent.

Año said six barangay captains have been charged by the DILG for failing to prevent mass gatherings in their jurisdiction.

Among them is Romeo Rivera, chairman of Barangay 171 in Caloocan City, over the super spreader event at the Gubat sa Ciudad resort on May 9.

“Agad naman natin itong inaksyunan at inimbestigahan,” Año said.

He urged the public to follow health and safety guidelines as well as to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Kailangan magpabakuna na tayo upang tayo ay makabalik sa normalidad at mabuksan natin nang todo ang ating ekonomiya,” Año said.