BARMM allocates P400 million for Marawi water supply project
In this May 29, 2021 photo, officials signe a contract for the P400 million water supply project in Marawi City.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim are to expand the water supply system in Marawi City using a P400 million grant from the regional coffer.



Adiong and Ebrahim forged a memorandum of agreement, enjoining their offices to jointly implement the project, on Saturday morning at Camp Darapanan, the headquarters of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, located in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.



Ebrahim is the chairman of the central committee of the MILF.



The project aims to ensure the connectivity of 40 of Marawi City’s more than 90 barangays to sources of water to complement the national government’s reconstruction of dwelling enclaves ravaged by the six-month conflict in the area in 2017 that the Maute terror group instigated.   



Adiong and Ebrahim, figurehead of the 80-member Bangsamoro parliament, signed the agreement pertaining to the project in the presence of BARMM officials, among them Naguib Sinarimbo and Eduard Guerra, regional local government and public works ministers, respectively.



Adiong’s younger brother, Zia, a member of the regional parliament, BARMM Executive Secretary Abdulraof Macacua, Lanao del Sur Provincial Board Member Allan Panolong and Mayor Akira Alonto of Marantao municipality in the province also witnessed the event.



Adiong, a first-termer governor, said he is thankful to the BARMM government for providing funds for the project.



Thousands of Marawi City residents stand to benefit from the project, according to Adiong.



“This project will make residents of Marawi City realize even more that we have a functional BARMM regional government, sensitive to the needs of its constituents in the Bangsamoro region,” Adiong said.



Marawi City, covering more than 90 barangays, is the capital of Lanao del Sur that has 39 towns.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MARAWI
                                                      WATER SUPPLY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
