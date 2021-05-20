30 bus passengers quarantined in Davao

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Thirty passengers of a bus that arrived in this city from Cagayan de Oro on Tuesday were quarantined after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Local health officials said the infected passenger, who took a bus from Cagayan de Oro, came from Cebu City, where he underwent reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RTC-PCR) test.

The passenger received the result of his swab test while traveling to this city.

A negative RT-PCR test is required from travelers to this city.

Brig. Gen. Filmore Escobal told The STAR that checkpoints have been established in strategic points in the region since May 14 in cooperation with concerned local government units as a precautionary measure.