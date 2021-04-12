#VACCINEWATCHPH
For lack of paperwork, PNP retains 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in Metro Manila
Commuters strictly follow IATF health protocols, including observing proper social distancing, while inside the trains and stations of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 and 2 on Sunday. April 11, 2021.
(Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 8:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said Monday that the curfew in Metro Manila would be from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. despite announcements from the Palace and the Metro Manila Development Authority that it would be from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The police said they had yet to receive official paperwork on the adjustment of the curfew. The lack of documents or official orders has not stopped the PNP from imposing rules in the past.

READ: No written orders yet, but PNP ready to 'book' vape users

Mayors in the capital region had agreed over the weekend to shorten the curfew by Monday, the first day of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine in the NCR Plus bubble.

But Police BGen. Ildebrandi Usana, PNP spokesperson said late Monday afternoon that they have yet to receive the resolution by the Metro Manila Council that adjusts the hours. 

"Until its issuance, the curfew hours will remain to start at 6 p.m. and end at 5 a.m.," he said.

MMDA: No paper, but curfew already announced

Metro Manila Development Authority chief Benhur Abalos said they have clarified this with Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya. 

"This was even announced during this noon's press briefing of presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in which I was also present," he said. "I stand by my statement that there was a resolution passed by [the Metro Manila Council] adjusting curfew hours from 8p.m. to 5 a.m."

In announcing the move on Sunday, he said Authorized Persons Outside Residence are still exempted and would only need to show identification or a certificate of employment.

Malacañang earlier Monday also released guidelines for NCR Plus under MECQ, which will last until the end of April. 

By April 12, health officials logged 11,378 additional COVID-19 cases. This pushed the overall count to 876,225, with active cases accounting for 18% or 157,451.

Deaths from the disease also crossed the 15,000th mark today with 204 more fatalities. It is the fourth day of reporting more than 200 Filipinos dying from COVID-19, the recent highest being 401 on April 9. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Franco Luna

