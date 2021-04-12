Metro Manila mayors adjust curfew hours to 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will implement shorter curfew hours starting Monday, April 12, as the capital region reverted to modified enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement Sunday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said that Metro Manila mayors have agreed to impose unified curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until the end of April.

Curfew hours in the capital region were previously set from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This comes as the national government lifted the two-week implementation of enhanced community quarantine—the strictest form of lockdown in the country—in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite.

Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces—dubbed the “NCR Plus” bubble—will be under MECQ starting April 12 until April 30.

METRO MAYORS TO IMPLEMENT NEW UNIFIED CURFEW HOURS FOR MECQ STARTING TOMORROW The Metro Manila Council have agreed to... Posted by MMDA on Sunday, April 11, 2021

Abalos said that authorized persons outside residence (APOR) are still exempted from curfew “provided they show proof of identification or certificate of employment.”

Health authorities reported 11,681 new COVID-19 infections Sunday, taking the caseload to 11,681. Of these, 146,519 are active cases.

The respiratory disease claimed the lives of 14,945 people in the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico