#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Metro Manila mayors adjust curfew hours to 8 p.m.-5 a.m.
Police and barangay officers man the entry and exit points of Barangay 297 in Manila at Monday midnight, March 22, 2021 after it was placed under a four-day lockdown along with 12 other barangays.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Metro Manila mayors adjust curfew hours to 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

(Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 8:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will implement shorter curfew hours starting Monday, April 12, as the capital region reverted to modified enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement Sunday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said that Metro Manila mayors have agreed to impose unified curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until the end of April.

Curfew hours in the capital region were previously set from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This comes as the national government lifted the two-week implementation of enhanced community quarantine—the strictest form of lockdown in the country—in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite.

Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces—dubbed the “NCR Plus” bubble—will be under MECQ starting April 12 until April 30.

 

METRO MAYORS TO IMPLEMENT NEW UNIFIED CURFEW HOURS FOR MECQ STARTING TOMORROW The Metro Manila Council have agreed to...

Posted by MMDA on Sunday, April 11, 2021

 

Abalos said that authorized persons outside residence (APOR) are still exempted from curfew “provided they show proof of identification or certificate of employment.”

Health authorities reported 11,681 new COVID-19 infections Sunday, taking the caseload to 11,681. Of these, 146,519 are active cases.

The respiratory disease claimed the lives of 14,945 people in the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why 'NCR Plus' is shifting to Modified ECQ and what that means
Why 'NCR Plus' is shifting to Modified ECQ and what that means
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be under a more relaxed quarantine status...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID system pre-registers 28 million Pinoys
National ID system pre-registers 28 million Pinoys
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
Some 28 million Filipinos have pre-registered for the Philippine Identification System as the government expands its operations...
Headlines
fbfb
Richer nations received 87% of vaccines &ndash; WHO
Richer nations received 87% of vaccines – WHO
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Although more than 700 million vaccine doses have been administered globally, the vast majority of COVID-19 vaccines administered...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines gets 2nd batch of Sinovac vaccines
Philippines gets 2nd batch of Sinovac vaccines
By Rudy Santos | 10 hours ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and testing czar Vince Dizon yesterday welcomed the arrival of another 500,000 doses of Sinovac...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Healthy Duterte to lead country to recovery&rsquo;
‘Healthy Duterte to lead country to recovery’
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte remains in good health and is “determined to lead the country towards recovery” from the pandemic,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Courts in MECQ areas 'physically' closed until April 18, but trials to proceed via videoconferencing
Courts in MECQ areas 'physically' closed until April 18, but trials to proceed via videoconferencing
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 minutes ago
Courts in areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine status, including Metro Manila, will remain physically...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines, US to hold joint war games as tensions grow in South China Sea
Philippines, US to hold joint war games as tensions grow in South China Sea
2 hours ago
This year's event will be on a smaller scale than in previous years due to the health crisis, Philippine military chief Lieutenant...
Headlines
fbfb
382 more COVID-19 variant cases detected
382 more COVID-19 variant cases detected
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health reported Saturday night the detection of additional cases of COVID variants among recently sequenced...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to Myanmar: Adhere to ASEAN Human Rights Declaration
Philippines to Myanmar: Adhere to ASEAN Human Rights Declaration
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Philippines has called on Myanmar to adhere to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Human Rights Declaration amid...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with