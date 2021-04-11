#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Kin seek justice for shooting of Maguindanao farmer

Kin seek justice for shooting of Maguindanao farmer

John Unson (Philstar.com) - April 11, 2021 - 1:10pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Relatives of a Teduray farmer killed by gunmen Friday night in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town urged Sunday their tribal leaders and the police to cooperate in putting closure to the gruesome incident.

The 46-year-old John Daya Benito died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Benito's wife, Gloria, 33, said one of the gunmen who arrived in their farm at about 7 p.m. Friday casually approached her husband and opened fire with an assault rifle.

Benito, father of six grade school children, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

His relatives told reporters Sunday they are certain that the culprits belong to the same group implicated in the killings early on of Teduray farmers in Datu Hoffer and in the uplands in Maguindanao’s nearby Datu Unsay, Shariff Aguak and Ampatuan towns. They did not elaborate, however.

More than 20 ethnic Teduray farmers have been killed in one attack after another in hinterland tribal enclaves in the four towns and in South Upi, also in the second district of Maguindanao, in the past three years.

Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Sunday he has directed the Maguindanao provincial police to enlist the help of local officials in identifying the killers of Benito for prosecution.

DATU HOFFER AMPATUAN MAGUINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ifugao cop dies after accidentally shooting himself
Ifugao cop dies after accidentally shooting himself
By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
The family, relatives, friends and colleagues of the policeman who accidentally shot himself to death Friday afternoon are...
Nation
fbfb
Suspect admits killing 4 in Bacolod
By Gilbert Bayoran | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
The primary suspect in the murder of four members of a family in Barangay Tangub in this city has told police that he acted alone when he committed the crime.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City opens 6 new vaccination centers
By Janvic Mateo | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government has opened six new vaccination centers that will specifically cater to those who need assistance in signing up for COVID-19 vaccines, officials said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Baguio health care facilities hit critical level
By Artemio Dumlao | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
Health care facilities in this city have reached critical level amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Nation
fbfb
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
QC Mayor Belmonte tests positive for COVID-19 anew
12 days ago
In a statement, the mayor said her symptoms are mild and she will be able to continue working while in quarantine at a community...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
DA: Enough food supply until end of the year
DA: Enough food supply until end of the year
By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
There is sufficient food supply until the end of this year despite mobility restrictions due to community quarantines, the...
Nation
fbfb
94 more railway workers get COVID-19
94 more railway workers get COVID-19
By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Ninety-four more railway personnel tested positive for COVID-19 amid the ongoing mass testing of employees of Metro Manila’s...
Nation
fbfb
2 more PNP personnel die of virus
2 more PNP personnel die of virus
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Two more Philippine National Police members have died of COVID-19, the PNP reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Erap in high spirits &ndash; Jinggoy
Erap in high spirits – Jinggoy
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Former president Joseph Estrada is in high spirits as he continues to recover from COVID-19, his son former senator Jinggoy...
Nation
fbfb
Nearly 15% of Para&ntilde;aque health workers cool to vaccine
Nearly 15% of Parañaque health workers cool to vaccine
By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Around 10 to 15 percent of health workers in Parañaque still do not want to receive COVID-19 vaccines, Mayor Edwin...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with