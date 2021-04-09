South Cotabato authorities bracing for Dawlah Islamiya retaliatory attacks
SOUTH COTABATO, Philippines — Authorities are anticipating a possible retaliation by the Dawlah Islamiya following the death of two key members in a police operation in Polomolok town in South Cotabato last Tuesday.
Police Col. Jimuel Siason of the South Cotabato provincial police said Friday the slain Dawlah Islamiya members, Jorhan Utap and Mohaimen Utap, are wanted for acts of terror, drug trafficking and fabrication of improvised explosive devices used in recent bombings in central Mindanao.
He said a police team was to peacefully serve the duo warrants for their arrest but neutralized them instead when they resisted.
Responding police forensic experts found a pistol each and empty bullet shells beside their remains.
Army and police intelligence sources said the slain Dawlah Islamiya members had links with the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters operating in central Mindanao’s adjoining Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato provinces.
The Dawlah Islamiya, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, has a reputation for venting ire on civilian targets to avenge deaths of members in clashes with pursuing state security forces.
Major Gen. Juvymax Uy of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said Friday military units in South Cotabato and General Santos City are working along with the Police Regional Office-12 in guarding against possible attacks by companions of the two Dawlah Islamiya members killed in gunfight with policemen in Polomolok on April 6.
Uy said Army intelligence agents have been deployed in strategic areas to complement the security initiatives of the South Cotabato provincial police.
