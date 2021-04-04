#VACCINEWATCHPH
Muntinlupa area under 15-day lockdown
Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - April 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Muntinlupa City government has sealed off a community for 15 days to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi ordered #229 Compound Purok 1 in Barangay Bayanan put under extreme localized community quarantine from April 1 to 16 after 14 of the compound’s 38 residents tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31.

Two of those who tested positive, both senior citizens, were confined, according to the city health office.

The residents allegedly failed to follow health protocols such as wearing face masks and observing physical distancing.

The city government has also placed two streets – St. Anthony street in JPA Subdivision, Barangay Tunasan and Amparo street in Barangay Poblacion under a 14-day lockdown until April 10.

The city reported 7,588 confirmed cases as of Friday, with 1,143 active cases, 204 deaths and 6,241 recoveries.

