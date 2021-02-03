#VACCINEWATCHPH
Pasig health aides to get 140% salary hike
This photo taken April 2, 2020 shows Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto inspecting one of hospitals in Pasig City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

(Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 11:16am

MANILA, Philippines — Health aides in Pasig City will be getting a 140% salary hike this year in an effort to strengthen primary health care in the city.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto announced Tuesday that 314 health aides in the city who are currently earning P5,000 a month would be receiving P547 a day or over P12,000 a month beginning this year.

“Our health center personnel face a heavy task and their responsibilities would only get heavier, which is why they should not be underpaid,” Sotto said in a Facebook post.

Sotto also said that health aides who would be retiring would be getting a separation pay for the first time, equivalent to P10,000 for every year of service.

Pasig is the first local government unit in the country to have an approved COVID-19 vaccination plan and is being eyed to be one of the first cities to get the shots due to its preparations.

The city aims to vaccinate over 33,000 residents weekly in 16 vaccination centers, Sotto said.

Pasig has recorded over 10,000 COVID-19 cases since March, with over 9,000 recoveries and over 400 deaths.

