MRT-3 to launch contact tracing app

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 will launch a web application on Jan. 18 that would allow the MRT-3 to make the process of contact tracing easier to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said yesterday.

“MRT-3 Trace is a web application that will help us and the passengers avoid further transmission of the virus through direct contact between our commuters and personnel. It will ease the process of contact tracing, and thus, prevent long queues in stations,” MRT-3 director for operations Michael Capati said.

“But to give time for our passengers to familiarize themselves with the new app, full implementation will be in February 2021,” he said.

Passengers without smartphones may still fill out the contact tracing forms.

The agency said the web application requires a one-time registration for passengers to avoid duplicate accounts. The MRT-3 Trace registration is free.

To register, passengers are instructed to log at trace.dotrmrt3.gov.ph and activate their smartphone location.

When at the MRT-3, passengers need to scan the unique quick response code located at designated areas in the station and present the verification message to security personnel before entering the station.

The DOTr said all information gathered would be transmitted to the MRT-3’s data center.