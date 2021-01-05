Lawmaker offers P100-K bounty for suspects in Christine Dacera death

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker is offering P100,000 to anyone who can point to the suspects in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) is offering the reward to those who would coordinate with the police and help find the suspects or those who have knowledge of the incident.

“We are strongly condemning this merciless and conscienceless crime!” Yap said on Facebook. “This crime has no place in our society.”

Nine suspects in the death of Dacera, who police said was found lifeless in a bathtub inside City Garden Hotel, are still at large, but Philippine National Police chief PGen. Debold Sinas said the case is officially “solved” with three of the suspected perpetrators already in police custody. They are yet to receive the autopsy and toxicology results.

In a statement sent to reporters, Sinas said John Pascual Dela Serna III, 27; Rommel Daluro Galido, 29; and John Paul Reyes Halili, 25, were charged for the crime of rape with homicide during inquest proceedings at the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.

The remaining nine suspects include:

Gregorio Angelo de Guzman

Louie de Lima

Clark Jezreel Rapinan

Rey Englis

Mark Anthony Rosales

Jammyr Cunanan

Valentine Rosales

a certain Ed Madrid

a certain Paul

"Initial investigation showed the victim and the suspects were at a New Year’s Eve Party at the City Garden Hotel located at the corner of Makati and Kalayaan Avenues in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City," the PNP's statement read.

"At past noontime of January 1, the victim was found unconscious in the bathtub of her hotel room. Hotel staff performed CPR on the victim to revive her but failed, and later rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors," it added. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Franco Luna