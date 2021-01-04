CHR to probe killing of construction worker by cop in Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said it would look into death of a construction worker after being shot by a cop in Pampanga as it urged the police force to be more discerning on the use of force during operations.

The CHR would launch its own investigation into the death of Federico “Tek” Pineda, its spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said in a statement Monday. Pineda, 29, was shot dead by Police Cpl. Eframe Ramirez in Santa Rita town in Pampanga on January 2.

According to a News5 report, the construction worker was said to have been mistaken as a criminal by Ramirez, who was pursuing a suspect in a robbery-holdup case.

The police officer allegedly mistook Pineda as the suspect who stabbed and robbed a couple who owns a computer shop in a nearby subdivision.

‘Death shouldn’t be first option’

The commission urged the Philippine National Police to be more discerning on the use of force and firearms during police operations following the incident.

“As detailed in their own Philippine National Police revised operational procedures, the use of excessive force is categorically prohibited. And should it be necessary, warning must be first issued and the force to be employed should only be to neutralize resistance and subdue clear and imminent danger,” De Guia, a lawyer, said.

The Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials also state that “law enforcement officials, in carrying out their duty, shall as far as possible, apply non-violent means before resorting to the use of force and firearms.”

The same principles also outline that if the lawful use of force and firearms is unavoidable, then authorities should exercise restraint and act in proportion to the seriousness of the offense, minimize damage and injury, and respect and preserve human life.

“Death should not be the first option. For in the end, the goal of law enforcement should be to protect human rights and dignity and never to violate them,” De Guia said.

The killing of Pineda comes just weeks after an unarmed mother and her son were gunned down by an off-duty police officer at close range in Paniqui, Tarlac, in a killing that shocked and enraged the nation.

The PNP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government have repeatedly painted incidents involving some cops as isolated cases, but human rights watchdogs and the CHR point out that the words of President Rodrigo Duterte have encouraged police violence.