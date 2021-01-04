#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
CHR to probe killing of construction worker by cop in Pampanga
Screengrab from Google Maps shows Santa Rita town in Pampanga.
Google Maps
CHR to probe killing of construction worker by cop in Pampanga
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 5:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said it would look into death of a construction worker after being shot by a cop in Pampanga as it urged the police force to be more discerning on the use of force during operations.

The CHR would launch its own investigation into the death of Federico “Tek” Pineda, its spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said in a statement Monday. Pineda, 29, was shot dead by Police Cpl. Eframe Ramirez in Santa Rita town in Pampanga on January 2.

According to a News5 report, the construction worker was said to have been mistaken as a criminal by Ramirez, who was pursuing a suspect in a robbery-holdup case.

The police officer allegedly mistook Pineda as the suspect who stabbed and robbed a couple who owns a computer shop in a nearby subdivision.

‘Death shouldn’t be first option’

The commission urged the Philippine National Police to be more discerning on the use of force and firearms during police operations following the incident. 

“As detailed in their own Philippine National Police revised operational procedures, the use of excessive force is categorically prohibited. And should it be necessary, warning must be first issued and the force to be employed should only be to neutralize resistance and subdue clear and imminent danger,” De Guia, a lawyer, said.

The Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials also state that “law enforcement officials, in carrying out their duty, shall as far as possible, apply non-violent means before resorting to the use of force and firearms.”

The same principles also outline that if the lawful use of force and firearms is unavoidable, then authorities should exercise restraint and act in proportion to the seriousness of the offense, minimize damage and injury, and respect and preserve human life.

“Death should not be the first option. For in the end, the goal of law enforcement should be to protect human rights and dignity and never to violate them,” De Guia said.

The killing of Pineda comes just weeks after an unarmed mother and her son were gunned down by an off-duty police officer at close range in Paniqui, Tarlac, in a killing that shocked and enraged the nation.

The PNP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government have repeatedly painted incidents involving some cops as isolated cases, but human rights watchdogs and the CHR point out that the words of President Rodrigo Duterte have encouraged police violence.

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Flight attendant found dead in hotel room
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
A 23-year-old flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room in Makati on New Year’s Day, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Hundreds displaced by gun attacks in Maguindanao town
By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Gunmen first attacked on New Year’s Eve a farming enclave in Barangay Itaw, South Upi and burned 13 houses abandoned...
Nation
fbfb
Cop in Abra town mauled for reminding councilor of curfew, CAR police chief says
By Artemio Dumlao | 5 hours ago
Police said Councilor Zapata had been reminded earlier Friday night that Dolores, Abra had a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m...
Nation
fbfb
Isko: Swab test mandatory for returning Manila residents
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Vacationers from the provinces are required to undergo swab tests for COVID-19 before returning to the city of Manila, Mayor...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ eyes double murder conviction for Nuezca
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Department of Justice is eyeing a conviction for double murder against police M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca for the killing of a...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Makati allocates P1 billion for vaccination of city residents
5 hours ago
The city government of Makati said Monday that it is allocating P1 billion for the free vaccination of its resident...
Nation
fbfb
2 dead, 4 hurt in bus fire
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Two persons died and four others were injured when a passenger bus caught fire yesterday along Commonwealth Avenue in Barangay...
Nation
fbfb
Devotees swarm Quiapo Church for Black Nazarene
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Thousands of people are flocking to Quiapo Church in Manila amid the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the feast of the Black Nazarene...
Nation
fbfb
2022 voter registration resumes today
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will resume today the voter registration for the May 2022 national and local polls, a Comelec...
Nation
fbfb
Parañaque clinics watched for ‘smuggled’ vaccines
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez has ordered the city health office to monitor clinics for possible smuggling of COVID-19 vaccines.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with