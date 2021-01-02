#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
PNPA cadet in mauling incident faces dismissalÂ 
Satellite image shows the Philippine National Police Academy in Silang, Cavite.
Google Maps
PNPA cadet in mauling incident faces dismissal 
(Philstar.com) - January 2, 2021 - 12:50pm

MANILA, Philippines —  A graduating Philippine National Police Academy cadet has been recommended for dismissal for allegedly beating his fellow senior cadet on New Year's eve in Camp Castañeda, Silang, Cavite.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas also proposed the filing of administrative charges against Cadet 1st Class Denvert Dulansi.

The academy's Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development was directed to place all cadets involved in the mauling incident under restriction while termination and dismissal proceedings are ongoing.

“The PNP has no tolerance for wrongdoing of erring personnel, and will never tolerate any misconduct, abuse or breach of discipline,” Sinas said in a statement.

Based on initial investigation, Dulansi reportedly mauled Cadet 1st Class Joab Nacnasat at the roof deck of a school building in Camp Castañeda, Silang, Cavite at around 11 p.m. on December 31. 

Prior to the incident, Nacnasat warned Dulansi and two other cadets after being caught drinking liquor at the roof deck which led to a heated argument.

Nacnasat was brought to nearby Qualimed Hospital for treatment. He was declared in stable condition without any sign of internal injury based on CT scan and X-ray examinations. 

Meanwhile, Dulansi was turned over to the Silang Municipal Police Station for investigation.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE ACADEMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila residents urged: Sign up for free COVID-19 vaccine
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
The Manila city government has created a website for the pre-registration of residents who want to receive free COVID-19 vaccine,...
Nation
fbfb
Makati hits 10,000 COVID-19 cases
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
More than 10,000 people in Makati have been infected with COVID-19 as 2020 drew to a close, according to data from the city...
Nation
fbfb
Cops in soldiers’ fatal shooting dismissed
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Nine police officers tagged in the shooting that left four Army soldiers dead in Jolo, Sulu in June last year have been dismissed from the service.
Nation
fbfb
Southern Tagalog NPA leader falls
By Artemio Dumlao | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Government forces arrested a ranking member of the New People’s Army in Bulacan on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
National ID system pre-registration hits 10 million
By Czerina Valencia | 1 day ago
More than 10 million Filipinos have pre-registered for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), the National Economic...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Local execs urge surrender of NPAs in central Mindanao
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Officials again appealed on Saturday to members of the New People’s Army to return to the fold of law while there is...
Nation
fbfb
Davao City extends liquor ban, curfew until end of January
1 hour ago
Davao City, which has seen a surge of coronavirus infections in recent days, is extending its liquor ban and curfew until...
Nation
fbfb
Policewoman arrested for indiscriminate firing
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A policewoman from Malabon City was arrested after she allegedly fired her handgun indiscriminately during the New Year’s...
Nation
fbfb
Valenzuela records zero firecracker injuries
By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The city government of Valenzuela recorded zero injuries caused by firecrackers during the New Year’s Eve revelry, Mayor...
Nation
fbfb
Catholics told: Be like Mary in facing challenges
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
People should face 2021 and its challenges “like Mother Mary,” Baclaran Church parish priest Fr. Roland Balase...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with