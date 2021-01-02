PNPA cadet in mauling incident faces dismissalÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — A graduating Philippine National Police Academy cadet has been recommended for dismissal for allegedly beating his fellow senior cadet on New Year's eve in Camp Castañeda, Silang, Cavite.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas also proposed the filing of administrative charges against Cadet 1st Class Denvert Dulansi.

The academy's Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development was directed to place all cadets involved in the mauling incident under restriction while termination and dismissal proceedings are ongoing.

“The PNP has no tolerance for wrongdoing of erring personnel, and will never tolerate any misconduct, abuse or breach of discipline,” Sinas said in a statement.

Based on initial investigation, Dulansi reportedly mauled Cadet 1st Class Joab Nacnasat at the roof deck of a school building in Camp Castañeda, Silang, Cavite at around 11 p.m. on December 31.

Prior to the incident, Nacnasat warned Dulansi and two other cadets after being caught drinking liquor at the roof deck which led to a heated argument.

Nacnasat was brought to nearby Qualimed Hospital for treatment. He was declared in stable condition without any sign of internal injury based on CT scan and X-ray examinations.

Meanwhile, Dulansi was turned over to the Silang Municipal Police Station for investigation.