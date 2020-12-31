PAL gives discounted fares to uniformed personnel

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Airlines (PAL) is giving military and jail personnel discounted rates for domestic travel until June next year, the flag carrier announced on Tuesday.

The airline said it is providing a 20-percent discount on select fare brands for members of the Armed Forces, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Military and jail personnel have until today to purchase domestic tickets to avail themselves of the discount. Travel period is until June 30, 2021.

The PAL said the discount privilege would be applied on the base fare of economy saver and select supersaver fare brands for domestic services.

The special offer covers only uniformed personnel in active duty.

The offer is PAL’s special treat this holiday season for military personnel, the airline said.

PAL has increased its domestic flights for the holiday season.

To date, the carrier is flying to 25 domestic destinations – down from 30 before the pandemic.