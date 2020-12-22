#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Nueva Ecija town mayor gives way after court voids proclamation
Detail of a satellite map of Jaen in Nueva Ecija.
Google Maps
Nueva Ecija town mayor gives way after court voids proclamation
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 5:10pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Jaen, Nueva Ecija Mayor Sylvia Austria stepped down from her post on Monday afternoon, a day after she vouched order in her hometown amid the tension between her and rival Antonio Esquivel’s camps for at least a week now.

"I am temporarily stepping down as town mayor to maintain peace and order in our hometown,"  she addressed her town mates in Filipino, as she promised to take all legal remedies to return to the municipal hall.

Officials from the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Central Luzon and provincial offices arrived in Jaen town Monday afternoon to officially install Esquivel, who had been staying at the Treasurer's Office since last week after the Gapan Regional Trial Court favored his election protest against Austria.

Earlier,  Austria promised to "to continue performing (her) duty, authority and responsibility as (the) genuinely elected servant (of Jaen)," amid a tension-filled town hall where she remained in her office while Esquivel also held office at the Treasurer’s Office.

Police were deployed to keep tension between Austria's and Esquivel's supporters from escalating into violence.

The Gapan City RTC branch 87 on December 7 declared Austria's proclamation as mayor in 2019 null and void.  It also issued a certificate of finality and writ of execution on December 16.

2019 ELECTIONS JAEN NUEVA ECIJA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila police commander sacked
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Another police station commander in Manila was relieved from his post, Manila Police District director Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Body found in Tarlac is missing CA justice
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation yesterday confirmed that a cadaver found in Tarlac in October was the missing retired...
Nation
fbfb
Cop in viral video of Paniqui, Tarlac killing surrenders
1 day ago
The shooting in Paniqui, Tarlac was caught on video, clips of which have since gone viral.
Nation
fbfb
2 more Maguindanao hospitals get medical ventilators
By John Unson | 5 hours ago
The event, held at the BARMM capitol in Cotabato City, was witnessed by other regional officials and representatives from...
Nation
fbfb
Angat Dam hits critical level
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Continuous heavy rains in the past three days have pushed the water level in the Angat Dam to its critical level, the National Power Corp. announced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Nueva Ecija town mayor gives way after court voids proclamation
By Artemio Dumlao | 58 minutes ago
Officials from the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Central Luzon and provincial offices arrived in Jaen town...
Nation
fbfb
BI on alert during holidays
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Officers of the Bureau of Immigration were placed on heightened alert yesterday to help enhance border security during the...
Nation
fbfb
Vicky death toll climbs to 8
By Michael Punongbayan | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of fatalities in the onslaught of Tropical Depression Vicky, which submerged several areas in Mindanao, has increased to eight, authorities reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
4 killed in Lanao del Sur explosion
By John Unson | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Four wild boar hunters were killed in a powerful explosion that occurred in the jungles of Madalum town in this province on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
DPWH exec cleared of graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
An official of the Department of Public Works and Highways has been cleared in a graft case involving the allegedly anomalous release of payment for a road project in General Santos City in 2001.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with