Metro Manila mayors caution against shift to MGCQ amid holiday season â€” Galvez

Sellers arrange Christmas decorations at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Nov. 5, 2020.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Metro Manila mayors caution against shift to MGCQ amid holiday season — Galvez
(Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local executives in the capital region are wary of easing quarantine restrictions in December, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez said Thursday.

With Metro Manila currently under a general community quarantine (GCQ), Galvez said mayors hope that any further easing to a modified GCQ will be postponed until 2021, after the holiday season.

"We reiterate, even though some [areas] are under MGCQ, we are calling to the attention of the [local government units], through our [Interior] Secretary [Eduardo] Año, that we should tighten our restrictions a bit, the unnecessary, non-essential movements," he said in Filipino during a virtual briefing aired on state-run PTV.

During the same briefing, presidential spokesman Harry Roque revealed that President Rodrigo Duterte would be waiting until the last day of the month to announce the new classifications.

"The [Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging and Infectious Diseases] will talk about the dates this week...I was told that the president would speak to the people on November 30. That's where he will announce the change in classifications if any," he said in Filipino and English.

As of this writing, COVID-19 cases in the country have exceeded 422,000 and a staggering 8,215 people have died. It has been 256 days since parts of the country were first placed under lockdown — marking the longest community quarantine period in the world. — Bella Perez-Rubio

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: November 10, 2020 - 2:55pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

November 10, 2020 - 2:55pm

The STAR reports Metro Manila's mayors have agreed to ban caroling in their jurisdictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia, the proposal will be forwarded to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease. 

October 28, 2020 - 9:40am

"All of the OVP staff who were exposed last week tested negative," Vice President Leni Robredo announces on her Twitter account. 

"Thank God!! All the activities today and the succeeding days will proceed as scheduled. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are very much appreciated," she also says.

Robredo said last Saturday that she would go into self-isolation after finding out she had "very close contact" with a COVID-19 patient.

"Following protocols, we decided to do self quarantine beginning Friday until we get a swab test," she said then.

October 27, 2020 - 8:21am

A recording of President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease will be aired at 8 a.m., according to an advisory from the Palace late Monday night.

Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications for November.

October 23, 2020 - 7:38am

The Manila city government and Quiapo Church have agreed to cancel the grand procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in January 2021 in light of the pandemic.

It is the first time that the procession for the image of the Black Nazarene, where millions of barefoot devotees take part yearly.

Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso says in a statement that public health protocol must prevail over religious traditions because of the threat posed by COVID-19. 

"Nakikisuyo po ako, iwasan po muna natin ang mga parada at prusisyon ngayong may pandemya dulot ng sakit na COVID-19. Maaari pong mapahamak ang ating mga deboto, mailagay sila sa alanganin," Domagoso says.

(I am asking that we avoid parades and processions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our devotees might get sick, they will be at risk) 

October 19, 2020 - 8:55am

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will raise the capacity at churches and other places of worship to 30% from 10% of seating capacity.

Moreno says in a report by Super Radyo dzBB, the increased seating capacity "on the premise that the leaders of the chruch will continue to practice simple protocol under the IATF rules."

